DR Congo's World Cup Dream Lives On After Penalty Thriller

The Democratic Republic of Congo secured a place in the inter-confederation playoffs for the World Cup by defeating Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the African qualifying playoffs. Captain Chancel Mbemba was the hero, scoring the decisive penalty with the match ending in Rabat, Morocco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 03:47 IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo bolstered their World Cup aspirations by edging Nigeria 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout. The contest ended 1-1 after extra time in the African qualifying playoffs, held in Morocco, on Sunday.

Chancel Mbemba, the Congolese captain, clinched victory by calmly converting the final penalty. Key contributions from substitute goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu, called into action just before the shootout, were vital as he made two crucial saves to secure the win.

Frank Onyeka put Nigeria in front early, but Meschack Elia equalized to force extra time. Congolese ambitions were buoyed by a confident display, earning them a chance in the inter-confederation playoff draw on Thursday, ahead of the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

