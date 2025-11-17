Norway's Perfect Qualifier: Triumph in Italy, World Cup Beckons

Norway clinched their place in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive 4-1 win against Italy in their final qualifier match on Sunday. This marks the end of a remarkable campaign where Norway maintained a flawless record, finishing six points ahead of Italy, who now face playoff challenges for the third successive time.

Despite an aggressive start and an early goal by Francesco Pio Esposito, Italy couldn't maintain their momentum. Norway, however, turned the game around in the second half, with Antonio Nusa equalizing and star player Erling Haaland scoring twice, lifting his campaign tally to 16 goals.

Jorgen Strand Larsen sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal. Italian hopes were dashed as they failed to capitalize on their dominant first-half play. Norway's achievement is a landmark moment for the team, ending a 27-year World Cup absence, prompting captain Martin Odegaard to reflect on their long journey to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)