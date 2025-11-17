Left Menu

Young Talents Shine: Australia's Prime Minister's XI to Play England in Canberra Clash

Australia's Prime Minister's XI, featuring young prospects like Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway, will challenge England in a two-day, day-night match in Canberra from November 29. Peter Handscomb will lead the team, highlighting Australia's depth in cricketing talent amid the audience's anticipation of upcoming Ashes series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:15 IST
Australia Test opener Sam Konstas (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's youthful cricket sensations, including emerging star Sam Konstas, have been included in the Prime Minister's XI squad set to face England in a two-day, day-night encounter in Canberra, commencing on November 29. This line-up, alongside veteran player Peter Siddle and led by Peter Handscomb, aims to showcase Australia's cricketing riches.

Konstas, who previously impressed with a remarkable 107 against India, hopes to regain his footing after challenging tours. Meanwhile, Campbell Kellaway has quickly risen through the ranks, currently shining in the Sheffield Shield with a 317-run tally, validating coach Chris Rogers' outlook for him as a potential successor to the seasoned Usman Khawaja.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the team's composition as a testament to the country's domestic cricket strength. As excitement builds for the impending Ashes series in Perth, Albanese highlighted the significance of this classic cricket rivalry, expressing enthusiasm about witnessing the nation's emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

