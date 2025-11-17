Injury Woes for New Zealand as Daryl Mitchell in Doubt for ODI Series

New Zealand's cricket team faces challenges as star player Daryl Mitchell suffers a groin strain, placing his involvement in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies in doubt. Mitchell showcased his skills with a 119-run innings, securing a win for the Blackcaps in the series opener in Christchurch, but did not return to the field thereafter.

Amidst Mitchell's uncertain status, Henry Nicholls steps in for the next match in Napier. Nicholls, notable for leading in the Ford Trophy with impressive runs, is expected to fortify the squad. Fellow player Mark Chapman is also available as backup, presenting New Zealand with crucial options during this injury-plagued period.

Captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged Mitchell's resilience on the field, noting the team's recent injury crisis, including significant players like Mohammad Abbas, Finn Allen, and others. Former captain Kane Williamson is also absent due to a groin injury, as he focuses on upcoming Test preparations against the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)