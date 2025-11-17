Left Menu

Sprint to Glory: Record-Breaking Feats and Dramatic Games Shape Latest Sports Headlines

In a whirlwind of sports action, the US set a new world record in speed skating, the Broncos clinched a narrow win, Alysa Liu and Jannik Sinner achieved remarkable victories, and Adrian Kempe secured a long-term deal with the Kings. Meanwhile, gambling investigations and injuries made headlines in basketball and football.

Updated: 17-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:27 IST
Sprint to Glory: Record-Breaking Feats and Dramatic Games Shape Latest Sports Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States speed skating team shattered their own world record during the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, completing the men's team pursuit in an astonishing three minutes and 32.49 seconds. Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran delivered an impressive performance, building on their previous record set earlier this year.

In an NFL nail-biter, the Denver Broncos outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs with a final-second field goal by Wil Lutz, securing a 22-19 victory. The Broncos maintained their lead at the top of the AFC West, overcoming a challenging game filled with penalties, yet pushing forward their eight-game winning streak.

Elsewhere, Alysa Liu claimed her first Grand Prix gold in figure skating, while Jannik Sinner retained his ATP Finals title in an epic match against Carlos Alcaraz. The sports world also saw Adrian Kempe sign a significant eight-year contract with the Kings as NBA and NFL news, including a gambling investigation, NFL injuries, and a shooting involving Kris Boyd, continued to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

