Mary Fowler's Courageous Battle Against Mental Health Struggles

Australia coach Joe Montemurro commended Mary Fowler for her openness about mental health issues. The Matildas forward detailed her struggles with self-harm and suicidal thoughts in her book "Bloom." Moving to France at 17, Fowler battled pressure without support, later regaining focus on her mental wellbeing.

Updated: 17-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's national football coach Joe Montemurro has lauded Matildas forward Mary Fowler for her brave decision to speak publicly about her mental health struggles, including self-harm and suicidal thoughts reflected in her book "Bloom."

Fowler, now 22 and playing for Manchester City, first experienced these challenges when she moved to France at 17 to join Montpellier, feeling the intense pressures of professional sport.

Fowler candidly narrates her journey of battling loneliness, cultural barriers, and mental health pressures. Coach Montemurro expressed pride in her openness, highlighting the importance of dialogue around mental health in sports. Fowler is expected to return to play in January after a knee injury.

