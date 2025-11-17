Rugby Nations Championship Revamp: North vs South Showdown

The Rugby Nations Championship is back with an innovative new format, showcasing a battle of hemispheres. Announced on Monday, this tournament will bring together teams from the northern and southern parts of the globe for thrilling encounters in July and November next year.

This much-anticipated competition replaces the usual mid-year tours, aiming to create a more purposeful test schedule. A finals weekend at London's renowned Twickenham Stadium will determine the ultimate champion among the 12 competing nations from November 28 to 30.

Teams such as Argentina, Australia, and South Africa will face off against European counterparts before reversing roles in a November Northern Series. The competition will not clash with the World Cup or Lions Tours, maintaining its distinct place in the rugby calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)