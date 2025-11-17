East Bengal FC Clinches Victory in AFC Women's Champions League Opener

In an opening fixture that set the stage for their campaign, East Bengal FC secured a decisive 3-1 win against Bam Khatoon FC in the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group B match. The game began with a bang as Shilky Hemam capitalized on early opportunities to put her team ahead in the fourth minute.

The Indian side controlled the match tempo from the outset, orchestrating smooth plays that kept Bam Khatoon at bay. Amnah Nababi's perfectly executed pass at the 32nd minute was met with clinical precision by Fazila Ikwaput, doubling East Bengal's lead as they continued to dominate.

Despite Bam Khatoon's efforts to rally, including a penalty goal by Mona Hamoudi at the end of the first half, East Bengal remained resilient. Resty Nanziri's late long-range goal sealed Bam Khatoon's fate, ensuring a victorious start for the Red and Golds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)