Left Menu

East Bengal FC Clinches Victory in AFC Women's Champions League Opener

East Bengal FC triumphed over Bam Khatoon FC with a 3-1 scoreline in their opening match of the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group B. The team set an early lead and maintained dominance throughout, extinguishing Bam Khatoon's comeback attempts for a decisive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:33 IST
East Bengal FC Clinches Victory in AFC Women's Champions League Opener
East Bengal FC players. (Photo/AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an opening fixture that set the stage for their campaign, East Bengal FC secured a decisive 3-1 win against Bam Khatoon FC in the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group B match. The game began with a bang as Shilky Hemam capitalized on early opportunities to put her team ahead in the fourth minute.

The Indian side controlled the match tempo from the outset, orchestrating smooth plays that kept Bam Khatoon at bay. Amnah Nababi's perfectly executed pass at the 32nd minute was met with clinical precision by Fazila Ikwaput, doubling East Bengal's lead as they continued to dominate.

Despite Bam Khatoon's efforts to rally, including a penalty goal by Mona Hamoudi at the end of the first half, East Bengal remained resilient. Resty Nanziri's late long-range goal sealed Bam Khatoon's fate, ensuring a victorious start for the Red and Golds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former PM Sheikh Hasina: MEA.

India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangla...

 India
2
Calm Returns to British Markets Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

Calm Returns to British Markets Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

 United Kingdom
3
Dual PAN Dilemma: Conviction of SP Leader Azam Khan and Son

Dual PAN Dilemma: Conviction of SP Leader Azam Khan and Son

 India
4
Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker

Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025