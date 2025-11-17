Lorient’s Future Secured: A Shift to Sole Ownership

The strategic future of Lorient appears promising as its president, Loïc Féry, disclosed plans to transfer his stake in the club to the Black Knight Football Club (BKFC) group. This move is envisioned to make BKFC the French team's sole stakeholder, aligning with their broader multi-club ownership ambitions.

The BKFC, led by American entrepreneur Bill Foley, seeks to expand its influence in European football. Having acquired a minority stake in Lorient earlier in 2023, BKFC already holds interests in clubs like Bournemouth, Moreirense FC, and Auckland FC. These strategic partnerships are part of the consortium's efforts to build a robust network of clubs with distinctive identities.

As Lorient gears up to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, the club is also marking its return to Ligue 1. Féry emphasized that becoming a main shareholder within BKFC would not only stabilize Lorient financially but also help the city economically, leveraging BKFC's $500 million equity backing.