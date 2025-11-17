Strategic Moves: Chess Quarterfinals Heat Up

In a closely watched quarterfinal chess match, India's leading player Arjun Erigaisi secured an effortless draw against China's Wei Yi. The game concluded in just 31 moves, showcasing the strategic prowess displayed by both competitors as they shook hands to split the point.

Meanwhile, Germany's Alexander Donchenko faced a formidable challenge from Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev. After an impressive winning streak, Donchenko faltered, leaving Yakubboev a good chance to progress to the semifinals if he manages a draw in the next game.

Other notable matches included Javokhir Sindarov's draw against Jose Martinez Alcantra of Mexico, and Sam Shankland of the United States holding Russian Andrey Esipenko to a draw, keeping the tournament's outcome wide open.

(With inputs from agencies.)