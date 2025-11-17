Left Menu

Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

Ian Walker, a celebrated former sailor, has been announced as CEO of Ben Ainslie's Athena Racing for their America's Cup challenge. Walker brings a wealth of experience, having led several high-profile sailing campaigns. The team is preparing for the 38th America's Cup in Naples, Italy, in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:28 IST
Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ian Walker, a two-time Olympic medallist and seasoned sailor, has been appointed CEO of Athena Racing as the British team gears up for their next America's Cup challenge. The announcement was made by Ben Ainslie on Monday, highlighting Walker's extensive experience and leadership in competitive sailing.

Walker, who has skippered a British America's Cup crew and led multiple Ocean Race campaigns, expressed excitement about steering Athena Racing into the future. His leadership includes directing Britain's successful sailing team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, adding significant depth to his resume as he joins Athena Racing.

The team, aiming to bring the America's Cup back to Britain, last competed in the final match but fell to New Zealand. With ongoing preparations for the 2027 event in Naples, Walker's appointment and the team's strategic partnerships signal a promising new phase in their competitive journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIM Nagpur Unveils Case Research Centre: A New Era in Management Education

IIM Nagpur Unveils Case Research Centre: A New Era in Management Education

 India
2
Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach

Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach

 Nepal
3
Eurozone Bond Yields Fluctuate Amid Market Uncertainty

Eurozone Bond Yields Fluctuate Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
16th Finance Commission Unveils State Tax Share Report: Key Recommendations for 2026-31

16th Finance Commission Unveils State Tax Share Report: Key Recommendations ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025