Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

Ian Walker, a two-time Olympic medallist and seasoned sailor, has been appointed CEO of Athena Racing as the British team gears up for their next America's Cup challenge. The announcement was made by Ben Ainslie on Monday, highlighting Walker's extensive experience and leadership in competitive sailing.

Walker, who has skippered a British America's Cup crew and led multiple Ocean Race campaigns, expressed excitement about steering Athena Racing into the future. His leadership includes directing Britain's successful sailing team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, adding significant depth to his resume as he joins Athena Racing.

The team, aiming to bring the America's Cup back to Britain, last competed in the final match but fell to New Zealand. With ongoing preparations for the 2027 event in Naples, Walker's appointment and the team's strategic partnerships signal a promising new phase in their competitive journey.

