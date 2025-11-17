Left Menu

World Boxing President Announces Ranking Points System for LA 2028

Outgoing World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst announced a new ranking points system for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The system will influence seedings in qualifiers and the Olympics, rewarding consistent performances. Challenges remain, especially in maintaining competition integrity, with AI being piloted for bout reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:56 IST
World Boxing President Announces Ranking Points System for LA 2028
In a strategic move to enhance the competition integrity and fairness of boxing qualifiers, outgoing World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst has introduced a new ranking points system for the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. This system, announced on Monday, aims to determine seedings for both continental and world qualifiers, as well as for the Olympic Games themselves.

Van der Vorst detailed the initiative during the World Boxing Cup Finals, highlighting how the new ranking system assigns points based on performances in WB tournaments, including World Boxing Cups, World Championships, and continental events like the Asian Games. This adjustment intends to prevent top-ranked competitors from facing each other in early rounds, ensuring a balanced competition.

Despite these advancements, van der Vorst acknowledged persistent challenges, particularly in refereeing and judging integrity. To address these, World Boxing is piloting Artificial Intelligence for bout reviews, aiming for readiness by the Los Angeles Olympics. Moreover, he lauded India as an emerging powerhouse in boxing, expecting medal wins at the forthcoming Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

