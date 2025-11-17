World Boxing President Announces Ranking Points System for LA 2028

In a strategic move to enhance the competition integrity and fairness of boxing qualifiers, outgoing World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst has introduced a new ranking points system for the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. This system, announced on Monday, aims to determine seedings for both continental and world qualifiers, as well as for the Olympic Games themselves.

Van der Vorst detailed the initiative during the World Boxing Cup Finals, highlighting how the new ranking system assigns points based on performances in WB tournaments, including World Boxing Cups, World Championships, and continental events like the Asian Games. This adjustment intends to prevent top-ranked competitors from facing each other in early rounds, ensuring a balanced competition.

Despite these advancements, van der Vorst acknowledged persistent challenges, particularly in refereeing and judging integrity. To address these, World Boxing is piloting Artificial Intelligence for bout reviews, aiming for readiness by the Los Angeles Olympics. Moreover, he lauded India as an emerging powerhouse in boxing, expecting medal wins at the forthcoming Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)