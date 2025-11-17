England Seeks to Rewrite Ashes History Down Under

The England cricket team, spearheaded by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, is determined to rewrite history as they seek to win the Ashes series in Australia for the first time since the memorable triumph of 2010/11. Their campaign begins on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Historically, victories down under have been elusive, with England suffering a series of convincing defeats in the last three tours since their last series victory. These defeats include a 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14 and 4-0 losses in both 2017-18 and 2021-22. However, past individual heroics in Australia offer hope and inspiration to the team.

Among these memorable performances are Michael Vaughan's iconic innings in 2003, Matthew Hoggard's impactful bowling in 2007, Kevin Pietersen's explosive 227 in 2011, followed by a crucial century from Jonathan Trott. Recent decades have seen Ben Stokes and Alastair Cook also producing commendable feats, showcasing the potential for England's success against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)