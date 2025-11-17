India's Dominance: Historic Wins at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025

In a stunning display of talent, India showcased its boxing prowess at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 on Day two. Pawan Bartwal and Hitesh Gulia delivered standout performances, defeating seasoned opponents in what has been described as some of the tournament's most thrilling bouts.

Pawan Bartwal (55kg) triumphed over Altynbek Nursultan, a World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medalist, through a combination of exceptional defensive tactics and strategic tempo control. Meanwhile, Hitesh Gulia (70kg) narrowly won against Sewon Okazawa, a two-time Olympian and top seed, in a gripping split-decision bout.

Joining the victorious duo were Sumit, Naveen, and Jadumani Singh, who all advanced with strong wins, completing India's perfect medal sweep according to the Boxing Federation of India. The home crowd's support played a significant role, spurring India's pugilists to rise to the occasion and prove their mettle.

(With inputs from agencies.)