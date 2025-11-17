Left Menu

India's Dominance: Historic Wins at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025

India surged in the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 with stellar performances from Pawan Bartwal and Hitesh Gulia, alongside impressive wins by Sumit, Naveen, and Jadumani Singh. India's pugilists completed a perfect medal sweep, marking a new era of boxing excellence for the nation on the global stage.

17-11-2025
Hitesh Gulia (in Blue) in action. (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning display of talent, India showcased its boxing prowess at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 on Day two. Pawan Bartwal and Hitesh Gulia delivered standout performances, defeating seasoned opponents in what has been described as some of the tournament's most thrilling bouts.

Pawan Bartwal (55kg) triumphed over Altynbek Nursultan, a World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medalist, through a combination of exceptional defensive tactics and strategic tempo control. Meanwhile, Hitesh Gulia (70kg) narrowly won against Sewon Okazawa, a two-time Olympian and top seed, in a gripping split-decision bout.

Joining the victorious duo were Sumit, Naveen, and Jadumani Singh, who all advanced with strong wins, completing India's perfect medal sweep according to the Boxing Federation of India. The home crowd's support played a significant role, spurring India's pugilists to rise to the occasion and prove their mettle.

