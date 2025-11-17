Alyssa Healy Criticizes India's Pitch Strategy Following Test Loss

After India's failure to chase a modest 124 runs against South Africa in the first Test at Kolkata, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has criticized India's tendency to prepare spin-friendly pitches. Speaking on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast, Healy suggested India should opt for flat pitches, which could benefit their struggling batters.

Healy's remarks came on the heels of India's first Test defeat at Kolkata in 13 years, a significant setback with Simon Harmer's eight-wicket performance leading South Africa to a 1-0 series lead. This defeat highlights India's dwindling effectiveness on home soil, with batting averages against spin dropping significantly since 2020.

Historically, this match marks India's second-lowest unsuccessful chase, only behind a failed pursuit of 120 runs against the West Indies in 1997. South Africa's defensive effort ranks second highest in their Test history. The Proteas aim to secure the series in the upcoming match in Assam, starting November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)