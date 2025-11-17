Left Menu

Alyssa Healy Criticizes India's Pitch Strategy Following Test Loss

Australia captain Alyssa Healy advises India to prepare flat pitches over spin-friendly ones after their 30-run Test defeat to South Africa at Eden Gardens. India's chase of 124 failed, prompting criticism over their pitch strategy. South Africa leads the series, eyeing a historic win in the next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:36 IST
Alyssa Healy Criticizes India's Pitch Strategy Following Test Loss
Alyssa Healy. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After India's failure to chase a modest 124 runs against South Africa in the first Test at Kolkata, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has criticized India's tendency to prepare spin-friendly pitches. Speaking on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast, Healy suggested India should opt for flat pitches, which could benefit their struggling batters.

Healy's remarks came on the heels of India's first Test defeat at Kolkata in 13 years, a significant setback with Simon Harmer's eight-wicket performance leading South Africa to a 1-0 series lead. This defeat highlights India's dwindling effectiveness on home soil, with batting averages against spin dropping significantly since 2020.

Historically, this match marks India's second-lowest unsuccessful chase, only behind a failed pursuit of 120 runs against the West Indies in 1997. South Africa's defensive effort ranks second highest in their Test history. The Proteas aim to secure the series in the upcoming match in Assam, starting November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
16th Finance Commission Unveils State Tax Share Report: Key Recommendations for 2026-31

16th Finance Commission Unveils State Tax Share Report: Key Recommendations ...

 India
2
Drone Attack Ignites Tensions in Odesa

Drone Attack Ignites Tensions in Odesa

 Ukraine
3
Pressing Need for Adaptation Finance Amidst Climate Extremes

Pressing Need for Adaptation Finance Amidst Climate Extremes

 Global
4
Yogi Adityanath Urges Fast-Track Completion of UP SSF and Four-Lane Road Projects

Yogi Adityanath Urges Fast-Track Completion of UP SSF and Four-Lane Road Pro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025