Left Menu

India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup

India's sensational performance continues in the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 with standout victories by Pawan Bartwal and Hitesh Gulia. The team completed a perfect medal sweep, dazzling fans with skillful displays. Ten Indian boxers prepare for semifinal bouts, showcasing the country's burgeoning boxing talent on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:36 IST
India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup
Hitesh Gulia (in Blue) in action. (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's performers delivered a knockout display at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, capturing attention on Day two with impressive victories. Pawan Bartwal (55kg) upset defending champion Altynbek Nursultan from Brazil, while Hitesh Gulia (70kg) narrowly defeated seasoned Olympian Sewon Okazawa in a thrilling contest.

Sumit (75kg), Naveen (90kg), and Jadumani Singh (50kg) also contributed to India's clean medal sweep. Olympic medallist Vijender Singh hailed the event's significance, noting India's growing prominence and urging more such tournaments.

Elsewhere, Taiwan's Wu Shih-Yi captured the spotlight, dominating the women's 57kg division, while powerhouses Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Poland notched key victories. An exciting Day 3 looms with World Champion Minakshi and other Indian contenders poised for semi-final action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
2
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States
3
Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

 Global
4
Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025