India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup
India's sensational performance continues in the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 with standout victories by Pawan Bartwal and Hitesh Gulia. The team completed a perfect medal sweep, dazzling fans with skillful displays. Ten Indian boxers prepare for semifinal bouts, showcasing the country's burgeoning boxing talent on the world stage.
India's performers delivered a knockout display at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, capturing attention on Day two with impressive victories. Pawan Bartwal (55kg) upset defending champion Altynbek Nursultan from Brazil, while Hitesh Gulia (70kg) narrowly defeated seasoned Olympian Sewon Okazawa in a thrilling contest.
Sumit (75kg), Naveen (90kg), and Jadumani Singh (50kg) also contributed to India's clean medal sweep. Olympic medallist Vijender Singh hailed the event's significance, noting India's growing prominence and urging more such tournaments.
Elsewhere, Taiwan's Wu Shih-Yi captured the spotlight, dominating the women's 57kg division, while powerhouses Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Poland notched key victories. An exciting Day 3 looms with World Champion Minakshi and other Indian contenders poised for semi-final action.
