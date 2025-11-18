Left Menu

Germany Thrashes Slovakia to Clinch World Cup Spot

Germany secured a spot in the next World Cup by defeating Slovakia 6-0 in their final qualifier. Dominant from the start, Germany's victory included four first-half goals, led by Nick Woltemade's early strike. This win ensures their 21st World Cup appearance, aiming to reclaim their status as football titans.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany has confirmed their place at the upcoming World Cup by defeating Slovakia 6-0 in a decisive qualifier on Monday. The German team dominated the match from the outset, scoring four goals in the first half, and effectively sending Slovakia into a March playoff.

The four-time world champions, who experienced early exits in the last two World Cups, topped their group with 15 points. Nick Woltemade opened the scoring in the 18th minute, capitalizing on a well-placed header to secure an early lead for Germany.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane continued the onslaught with a series of well-executed plays, while substitutes Ridle Baku and Assan Ouedraogo contributed late goals. The Germans, with 21 World Cup appearances, are determined to reclaim their former glory when the tournament takes place in North America.

