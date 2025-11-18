Zielinski's Late Heroics Secure Poland's Playoff Spot

Piotr Zielinski struck a decisive late goal to earn Poland a crucial 3-2 victory against Malta on Monday, securing their place in the next year's World Cup playoffs. The win at Ta'Qali's National Stadium brought Poland to 17 points in Group G standings, claiming second place and ensuring their participation in the playoffs scheduled for March. Meanwhile, the Netherlands qualified directly by finishing at the top with 20 points after defeating Lithuania, leaving Malta trailing in fourth place with five points.

The game initially saw Poland breaking the deadlock in the 31st minute as Robert Lewandowski, positioned unmarked, headed Zielinski's cross into the corner of the net. However, Malta swiftly replied four minutes later, capitalizing on Poland's defensive error, with Irvin Cardona seizing the opportunity to equalize from close range.

Poland regained their lead in the 59th minute when Kurt Shaw's misdirected tackle aided Pawel Wszolek in scoring his first international goal after nearly a decade. Although Karol Swiderski appeared to extend Poland's lead with a swift counter-attack, VAR intervened, disallowing the goal due to Jakub Kiwior's foul within the penalty box. Teddy Teuma's successful penalty kick for Malta brought the game to balance once more in the 68th minute. Finally, Zielinski's low-struck shot, five minutes before the final whistle, sealed the match for Poland, cementing their path towards the playoff stage.