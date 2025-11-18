Daryl Mitchell's Absence: Impact on Black Caps' Series

New Zealand's cricket team faces a setback with the absence of star batsman Daryl Mitchell during the remaining two matches of the ODI series against West Indies. A mild groin tear has ruled him out, following an impressive century in New Zealand's narrow win in the series opener.

The injury will sideline Mitchell for only two weeks, ensuring his availability for the forthcoming test series in December. "Missing out on the series while in such strong form is tough for Daryl," stated coach Rob Walter, who emphasized Mitchell's importance to the team.

Henry Nicholls, initially brought in as backup, will fill the gap left by Mitchell for the rest of the series, continuing the action in Napier on Wednesday. Mitchell's absence could significantly impact the team's performance, given his contribution this summer.