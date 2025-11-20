Rugby-Springbok De Jager loses appeal against red card

South Africa lock Lood de Jager has lost his appeal against a four-match suspension following his red card against France in the Springboks' 32-17 win in Paris on November 8. De Jager was sent off in the first half after a tackle on fullback Thomas Ramos, which the match officials deemed was illegal as his shoulder connected with the side of the Frenchman's head.

De Jager claimed there were mitigating circumstances, including a drop in height from his opponent, and that the sanction did not merit a red card, but an independent appeal committee disagreed on Thursday. "On review of the case that was presented to the disciplinary committee and having considered submissions advanced on behalf of the appellant, the appeal committee dismissed the appeal against the finding that he committed an act of foul play which merited a red card and also against the suspension," a statement said.

The Springboks also lost lock Franco Mostert to a red card in the 32-14 win over Italy on Saturday, but that was rescinded during a hearing this week. South Africa play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

