Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies recall veteran pacer Roach for New Zealand test tour

WEST INDIES SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND TOUR Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:59 IST
Cricket-West Indies recall veteran pacer Roach for New Zealand test tour

West Indies recalled veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach to spearhead their attack which is missing two key bowlers for their three-test tour of New Zealand next month as the cricket board (CWI) announced a 15-man squad on Thursday. With both Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph sidelined by injuries, the squad features an intriguing blend of experience and fresh blood, including a maiden call-up for Ojay Shields. The 29-year-old fast bowler will get his first taste of international cricket on the notoriously challenging New Zealand pitches.

Roach has not played a test since January but the 37-year-old is an experienced campaigner with 85 tests and 284 wickets, and he was called up with an eye on the playing surfaces which are expected to favour the fast bowlers. "New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation," CWI's director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, said.

"The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces." Middle-order batter Kavem Hodge returns to the test squad but there was no room for Khary Pierre with spin bowling expected to play a limited role in the series.

The tour spans December 1-21 across Christchurch, Wellington and Mount Maunganui and the series forms part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship, where West Indies are bottom of the standings after five tests while New Zealand have yet to play a series. WEST INDIES SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ED raids against ex Kerala Anvar, others

ED raids against ex Kerala Anvar, others

 India
2
Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

 Global
3
Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-reliance

Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-rel...

 India
4
FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister Barkat

FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025