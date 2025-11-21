Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist) joins Thursday practice

Aaron Rodgers made good on his vow to be on the practice field with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, leaving the possibility for him to play Sunday at Chicago on the table for at least another day. Rodgers has a fracture in his left wrist, which forced him out of last week's 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Backup Mason Rudolph finished the game for the Steelers and is in line to start if Rodgers isn't able.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with an ankle injury. It is the second straight week the two-time MVP did not practice on Wednesday of a game week. Last week, it was knee soreness that interrupted his preparations.

Cowboys contract-year WR George Pickens 'would love to' stay in Dallas

Only one wide receiver has produced more yards this season than Cowboys No. 2 target George Pickens. Dallas landed the 24-year-old in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to run routes opposite CeeDee Lamb.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart (concussion) not cleared for contact

For the second straight day Thursday, the New York Giants listed quarterback Jaxson Dart as a limited, non-contact participant at practice. Dart has not been cleared for contact as he progresses through concussion protocol. It remains up in the air whether he will be ready to face the host Detroit Lions on Sunday or be held out for a second straight game.

Motor racing-Gatorade backs all-female F1 Academy and rookie star Lisa Billard

Gatorade will sponsor the all-female F1 Academy and rookie driver Lisa Billard in a deal that the series's Managing Director Susie Wolff said underscored the championship's growing momentum. Wolff said the tie-up comes as the F1 Academy, which will crown a champion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, steps up efforts to professionalise the pathway for women in single-seater racing.

Mavericks G Dante Exum needs another knee surgery, done for season

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum, who has yet to play this season because of a right knee issue, will have season-ending surgery. The Mavericks confirmed Exum's season is over on Thursday.

Former Mariners, Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson retires

Former Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson announced his retirement on Thursday after seven seasons. Swanson, 32, spent four seasons with the Mariners (2019-22) before being traded to the Blue Jays on Nov. 16, 2022 in a deal that sent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle.

Zac Taylor still contemplating Bengals QB Joe Burrow's status

One day after Joe Burrow practiced without restrictions for the first time in three months, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor might be expecting the quarterback to show up in his office to declare himself fit for the start on Sunday. "Oh yeah. And that's my job, to balance all the information and protect the player. And make the best decision possible," Taylor told 700 WLW on Thursday. "I wish I had that decision today. I'm going to take in all the information I can and make the best decision for Joe and our team and go from there. "

Commissioner promises to 'fight' to keep Trinity Rodman in NWSL

SAN JOSE, Calif. --- The NWSL won't let Trinity Rodman go without a fight. Commissioner Jessica Berman, speaking Thursday ahead of the league's championship match on Saturday, acknowledged that the possible pending exit of the Washington Spirit star is a major focus.

Soccer-MLS 2026 season features Inter Miami's new stadium debut

Major League Soccer on Thursday released its 2026 regular-season schedule, highlighted by the opening of Inter Miami's new home at Miami Freedom Park and a mid-year pause for the World Cup in North America. Clubs will play 34 matches, 17 at home and 17 away, with the campaign starting on February 21.

