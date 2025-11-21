Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs ST coach Dave Toub tees off on Donald Trump's kickoff take

President Donald Trump waded into the revised kickoff rules in the NFL. Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub would gladly usher him right back out of the conversation. Toub, 63, said Trump's critique doesn't hold much weight.

Defense racks up 8 sacks as Texans shut down Bills

Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes, Caden Bullock had two interceptions and a forced fumble and the Houston Texans racked up eight sacks while notching a 23-19 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Will Anderson had 2 1/2 sacks and Danielle Hunter added a pair as Buffalo's Josh Allen was brought down for 70 yards in losses. Christian Kirk and Jayden Higgins caught touchdown passes as the Texans (6-5) won for the fourth time in five games.

Reports: Lakers fire brothers Joey, Jesse Buss from front office

The Los Angeles Lakers' reorganization of the front office includes the firings of executives Joey and Jesse Buss, younger brothers of team governor Jeanie Buss and sons of the former owner, the late Jerry Buss, multiple outlets reported on Thursday. Several members of the scouting department also were let go, according to the reports.

Kings star C Domantas Sabonis has torn meniscus, out at least 3-4 weeks

The skidding Sacramento Kings got more bad news on Thursday when MRI imaging revealed star center Domantas Sabonis has a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, the team announced. Sabonis, 29, will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, the Kings said.

2026 MLS schedule features 7-week break for World Cup

A seven-week break is built into next year's Major League Soccer calendar to permit players to compete in the World Cup. The 2026 schedule release on Thursday showed MLS will pause from May 25 -- FIFA's mandatory player reporting date -- until July 16 to accommodate the 48-team tournament, which the United States is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

Bills LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) exits vs. Texans

Buffalo Bills standout linebacker Terrel Bernard exited Thursday's game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter due to a right elbow injury. Bernard injured the arm while helping tackle Houston's Nick Chubb. He went down to the ground in pain and was helped off the field with 10:27 left in the third quarter.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Iowa knocks off No. 7 Baylor

Iowa held Baylor to one point over the final 5:49 of the game and closed on a 9-1 run as the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes knocked off the No. 7 Bears 57-52 in a battle of early-season unbeatens at the WBCA Showcase in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Thursday. Iowa (5-0) held Baylor (4-1) without a field goal for the final 6:10 of the game. A free throw by Kayla Nelms with seven seconds remaining kept the Bears from being shut out over for nearly six minutes to end the game.

Soccer-MLS 2026 season features Inter Miami's new stadium debut

Major League Soccer on Thursday released its 2026 regular-season schedule, highlighted by the opening of Inter Miami's new home at Miami Freedom Park and a mid-year pause for the World Cup in North America. Clubs will play 34 matches, 17 at home and 17 away, with the campaign starting on February 21.

Tennis-Spain, Germany stage Davis Cup comeback wins to set up semi-final clash

Spain bounced back from an opening singles defeat on Thursday to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 and reach the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time in six years where they will face Germany, who earned their own comeback win over Argentina. The Spaniards, without world number one Carlos Alcaraz after he pulled out on the eve of the event with a hamstring injury, had their backs against the wall when Pablo Carreno Busta was beaten in straight sets by Jakub Mensik.

NBA roundup: Tyrese Maxey nets career-best 54 in 76ers' OT win

Justin Edwards' only 3-pointer of the game opened the scoring in overtime and gave Philadelphia a lead it never relinquished and Tyrese Maxey scored a career-best 54 points as the 76ers pulled away for a 123-114 victory over the host Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In a game without injured stars Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Edwards played hero in hitting his seventh 3-point shot of the game just 40 seconds into overtime. His offensive rebound on a missed foul shot with less than a minute to play led to two lead-extending free throws by Quentin Grimes.

