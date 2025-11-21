Cricket-South Africa fast bowler Rabada ruled out of second test against India

South Africa will be without Kagiso Rabada for the second and final test against India in Guwahati that starts on Friday after the fast bowler failed to recover from a rib injury that will also keep him out of the white ball portion of the tour. Rabada missed South Africa's 30-run victory in the first test at Eden Gardens after sustaining a rib bone stress injury in training ahead of the game. South Africa called up seamer Lungi Ngidi earlier this week in anticipation of Rabada's absence and he will be in contention to start.

"He (Rabada) will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation programme with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second test," Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Thursday. South Africa will also play three one-day internationals and five T20 matches against India on the tour. India announced on Friday that they will be without captain Shubman Gill for the second test.

