UPDATE 2-Cricket-Starc leads the way with career-best bowling on Ashes opening day

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc stood tall on Friday with career-best bowling figures of seven for 58 to help skittle England for 172 before tea on a frenetic first day of the Ashes opener in Perth, where a total of 19 wickets tumbled. England counter-attacked with a pace onslaught of their own, led by skipper Ben Stokes who claimed five for 23 in six overs during the last session, to reduce the hosts to 123-9 at stumps and still trailing by 49 runs.

The 35-year-old Starc spearheaded Australia's attack in the absence of injured captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the two other members of the pace trio that has kept his side on the front foot for a decade. "I guess a nice way to start a series," Starc said in an interview on the boundary at Perth Stadium.

"It's only one innings, but obviously there's been a lot made about the two boys not being here and I guess me being the experienced one. So, nice to lead that way." When it comes to making an immediate impact, Starc has always been a cut above as he showed when he bowled England's Rory Burns for a golden duck with the first delivery of the 2021-22 Ashes series.

It took him five more balls to get among the wickets this time, tempting Zak Crawley into an off-drive with a 144 kph delivery that angled across the body and nicked off the bat to Usman Khawaja at first slip. It was the 24th time that Starc had taken a wicket in the first over of a test, a tally that puts him second only to England seamer James Anderson with 29.

His impact was by no means confined to the first over, however, and he followed that up with a full inswinger to trap Ben Duckett leg before for 21 in the seventh over. He struck a huge blow by removing Joe Root for a duck two overs later to claim his 100th Ashes wicket, and returned in his next spell to shatter the stumps of Ben Stokes through the gate when the England skipper had made six runs.

Gus Atkinson later flapped the ball to second slip to give Starc his 17th test five-wicket haul and fifth in the Ashes, and the left-armer mopped up the tail by removing Jamie Smith for 33 and Mark Wood for a duck. His debutant teammate Brendan Doggett chipped in with two wickets, including that of dangerman Harry Brook, and all-rounder Cameron Green grabbed another to break up a threatening England partnership.

"(England's) approach of being aggressive, that creates opportunities and I thought we bowled quite well even in a period where it felt like it was kind of helter-skelter," Starc told reporters. "I think it's just one of those days where you get two attacks that are on the money for the whole day, and we sit here with 19 wickets down.

"It's two innings of cricket. There's a long time left in this series and this game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)