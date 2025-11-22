Breaking Records and Barriers: Dibyajyoti Sarkar's Bold Punch for Guinness Glory

Dibyajyoti Sarkar, an Indian martial artist, is set to attempt a Guinness World Record for the most full extension punches in one minute while holding two eggs. The attempt, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Barasat, West Bengal, highlights Sarkar's dedication and represents a testament to human determination.

Sarkar has dedicated himself to breaking barriers and inspiring countless individuals worldwide. Through rigorous training in martial arts and strength development, he has equipped himself with exceptional speed and power, positioning himself to surpass the current record of 302 punches in one minute.

The event symbolizes hope and the resilience of the human spirit, encouraging youth and athletes in India and beyond to pursue their dreams relentlessly. Media professionals and fitness enthusiasts are invited to witness this historic occasion and document Sarkar's astonishing feat.

