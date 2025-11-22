Left Menu

Lakshya Sen Reaches Australian Open 2025 Badminton Final

Lakshya Sen advanced to the Australian Open 2025 badminton final by defeating Chou Tien Chen in a gripping semi-final match. The Indian shuttler prevailed in three games, showcasing remarkable resilience. Sen is set to face Chun Yi Lin or Yushi Tanaka in the final, marking his second tour final appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:54 IST
Lakshya Sen (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, India's Lakshya Sen secured a spot in the finals of the Australian Open 2025 badminton tournament in Sydney on Saturday. Ranked 14th globally in men's singles, Sen triumphed over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in a riveting encounter.

The semi-final clash was a testament to Sen's tenacity, as he saved three match points to succeed with scores of 17-21, 24-22, 21-16. This epic 86-minute match at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre marked Sen's fourth victory over Chou in eight head-to-heads.

Having previously defeated Chou at the Hong Kong Open, Sen demonstrated resilience by recovering from a set down. The Indian shuttler showcased his fighting spirit in the deciding game, ultimately sealing his second BWF 2025 world tour final appearance. Sen now awaits a final showdown against Chun Yi Lin or Yushi Tanaka on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

