Lakshya Sen Reaches Australian Open 2025 Badminton Final

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, India's Lakshya Sen secured a spot in the finals of the Australian Open 2025 badminton tournament in Sydney on Saturday. Ranked 14th globally in men's singles, Sen triumphed over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in a riveting encounter.

The semi-final clash was a testament to Sen's tenacity, as he saved three match points to succeed with scores of 17-21, 24-22, 21-16. This epic 86-minute match at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre marked Sen's fourth victory over Chou in eight head-to-heads.

Having previously defeated Chou at the Hong Kong Open, Sen demonstrated resilience by recovering from a set down. The Indian shuttler showcased his fighting spirit in the deciding game, ultimately sealing his second BWF 2025 world tour final appearance. Sen now awaits a final showdown against Chun Yi Lin or Yushi Tanaka on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)