Barsapara's Battle: A Test Cricket Talk

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate discussed the Barsapara Stadium pitch's suitability for India's strategy in their Test match against South Africa. Despite challenges in scoring, he emphasizes skill over surface in determining outcomes. Kuldeep Yadav excelled with strategic bowling, positioning India advantageously in the Test's early stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:22 IST
Barsapara Stadium has caught the attention of Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate, who claims its pitch aligns well with India's current Test match strategy against South Africa, despite its difficulty in facilitating high runs on day one.

Ten Doeschate stressed that the success in Test cricket relies more on the team's quality than on the pitch condition itself. The coach clarified this viewpoint after witnessing South Africa's top-order sputter to 247 for six, even as India optimizes their three-spinner strategy complemented by two fast bowlers.

Highlighting the bowling brilliance of Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed three crucial wickets, Ten Doeschate reflects on the pivotal role of India's all-round spin tactics while anticipating a challenging test for both teams as the match deepens and the pitch potentially deteriorates.

