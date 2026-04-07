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Demolition of Unauthorized Shrine in Jhansi Sparks Regional Attention

An unauthorized shrine known as Hazrat Imrati Sahab Baba Mazar, built on Jhansi Development Authority land, was demolished with police presence. Despite prior notices and partial removal by encroachers, the remaining structure was legally dismantled to reclaim the public land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:35 IST
Demolition of Unauthorized Shrine in Jhansi Sparks Regional Attention
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  • India

An unauthorized shrine, Hazrat Imrati Sahab Baba Mazar, on land owned by the Jhansi Development Authority, was demolished under heavy police supervision.

The shrine was situated along the road from Muktakashi Manch towards Jharna Gate. Authorities, including Executive Engineer Rajkumar, confirmed encroachments had been ongoing for years.

Despite multiple notices, encroachers did not fully comply, prompting authorities to conduct the demolition legally and ensure the land was cleared, maintaining law and order throughout the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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