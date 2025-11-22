Left Menu

Scott Boland: Fastest 50 Test Wickets in Australia in Record Time

Scott Boland set a record as the fastest bowler to claim 50 Test wickets in Australia by balls bowled. Achieving this during the Ashes opener against England, he joins an elite group of cricketers, demonstrating his exceptional bowling skills with 66 wickets across 15 Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:54 IST
Scott Boland: Fastest 50 Test Wickets in Australia in Record Time
Scott Boland (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scott Boland, Australia's right-arm pacer, has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the fastest bowler to secure 50 Test wickets in Australia in terms of balls delivered. This feat was accomplished during the opening Ashes Test against England in Perth, where Boland reached the milestone in 1,639 deliveries, surpassing previous records.

Boland's overall performance is impressive; in 15 Test appearances, he has taken 66 wickets at an extraordinary average of 16.94, with his best figures a striking 6/7. Notably, in Australia, he boasts 53 wickets from 10 matches, averaging a mere 13.47. His achievements include two five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match haul, all on home soil.

At 36, Boland is the fourth-fastest by balls to achieve the 50-wicket mark, joining an elite list led by Vernon Philander, who completed the feat in 1,383 balls. Following Philander, South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen reached similar milestones in 1,548 and 1,633 balls, respectively. Despite fierce competition in the Ashes opener, including notable performances from Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes, Boland's historic achievement stands out. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

