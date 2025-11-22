Travis Head's Heroics: The Ashes Century That Turned the Tide

In a thrilling turn of events at the Ashes, Travis Head, Australia's middle-order batsman, emerged as a hero by volunteering to open the innings in place of an injured teammate. Facing a tough England pace attack, Head responded with an electrifying century, marking a historic moment in cricketing folklore.

Head's innings of 123 from just 69 balls dismantled the English bowling lineup, setting the stage for Australia's commanding eight-wicket win. This daring display of batting prowess unfolded on a tricky pitch, where no team had exceeded 172 runs in a single innings before Head's assault.

Driven by audacious strokes and a fearless approach, Head sent 16 boundaries and four sixes flying across Perth Stadium, leaving England stunned. With Usman Khawaja's fitness in question, Head's breakthrough performance makes him a strong contender for a top-order position as Australia looks ahead to the second test.

(With inputs from agencies.)