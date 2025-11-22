India Aims for Glory at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is set to make a compelling return to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia from November 23 to 30. With five previous titles, they are the second-most successful team in the tournament, marking their first appearance since 2019, according to Hockey India.

Team India, captained by Sanjay, will opener against Korea on November 23, followed by matches against Belgium, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Canada. The competition serves as a crucial warm-up as India aims to sharpen their skills ahead of the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and Asian Games.

Featuring a mix of seasoned and young talents, the squad includes Pawan and Mohith HS as goalkeepers and a robust line-up in defense, midfield, and attack. Captain Sanjay emphasized their rigorous preparations and the squad's enthusiastic readiness to deliver consistent and challenging performances in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)