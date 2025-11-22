Left Menu

Paco Rassat: Rising to the Top with World Cup Win

Paco Rassat of France claimed his first World Cup victory in Alpine skiing, topping the slalom standings. Belgian Armand Marchant secured a historic second-place, marking Belgium's first World Cup podium. The event highlighted Rassat's rise and Marchant's perseverance, with anticipation building for the upcoming Val d'Isere race.

Updated: 22-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:16 IST
Paco Rassat: Rising to the Top with World Cup Win

In a breakthrough moment for French skier Paco Rassat, the athlete clinched his first World Cup triumph in Alpine skiing, propelling him to the top of the slalom standings after the initial races of the season. The victory was a significant milestone as the Olympic season progresses, with February's Milano Cortina Games on the horizon.

Belgian skier Armand Marchant finished a notable second, merely 0.07 seconds behind over the two slalom legs in Gurgl, Austria. This achievement marks Belgium's inaugural World Cup podium, a testament to Marchant's relentless dedication and comeback from injury.

Next, the slalom circuit moves to Val d'Isere, where Rassat will don the leader's red bib. As the competition builds, eyes are on him to see if he can continue this momentum and maintain his position as a leading contender this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

