Muhammad Asif's Spectacular Show Leads Pakistan to Snooker World Cup Final

Muhammad Asif's exceptional performance led Pakistan to a 3-1 victory over India A, securing their place in the World Cup of snooker final. Despite India's strong start with Pankaj Advani's win, Asif's consistent brilliance proved decisive. Pakistan will face the winner of the semifinal between two Hong Kong teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:16 IST
Pakistan, led by the exceptional Muhammad Asif, secured a spot in the World Cup of snooker final by defeating India A 3-1 on Saturday. Although India started strong with cueist Pankaj Advani clinching the first frame, Asif's superior play was critical in turning the match in Pakistan's favor.

Earlier, India demonstrated dominance in the quarterfinals by sweeping France 3-0, with Advani beginning the semifinals with an 85-21 victory over Asjad Iqbal. However, Asif's response was swift and formidable, neutralizing Brijesh Damani's challenge with a 77-point break, setting the tone for Pakistan's triumph.

The match saw critical moments where India faltered, giving Pakistan opportunities to capitalize. In the decisive fourth frame, Advani's slip allowed Asif to secure a match-winning break, propelling Pakistan to the final where they await the victor of the all-Hong Kong semifinal clash.

