Barcelona Returns to Camp Nou: A New Era Begins

Barcelona FC has returned to Camp Nou, Europe's largest stadium, after renovations. With limited attendance due to ongoing work, fans celebrated the occasion despite chilly weather. The overhaul aims to increase capacity and revenue, funded by significant investments, and full completion remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:26 IST
Barcelona Returns to Camp Nou: A New Era Begins
Barcelona FC has made a long-awaited return to Camp Nou, Europe's largest stadium, marking their first match there in over two years. Fans gathered despite the chilly weather, filling the stadium to about half of its capacity as significant renovation work continues.

The match against Athletic Bilbao saw 45,000 fans celebrating, singing the club hymn, and enjoying the fireworks before kickoff. This homecoming marks the end of a temporary stay at the Olympic Stadium, where Barcelona hosted matches during the 900-day renovation period.

Though the stadium is still under construction, with metal and concrete structures and cranes visible, the club and fans alike are optimistic about the future. The renovations, funded by €1.45 billion from investors, aim to modernize and expand Camp Nou to accommodate 105,000 fans once completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

