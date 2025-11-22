Tom Rogers' Historic Hat-Trick Fails to Halt New Zealand's Dominance

Winger Tom Rogers made history as the first Welshman to achieve a hat-trick against New Zealand, though his efforts couldn't prevent a 52-26 defeat on Saturday.

New Zealand's dominance was evident through seven tries, with Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Ruben Love, Tamaiti Williams, and Rieko Ioane all contributing to the scoreboard. Wales, encouraged by a late Louis Reese-Zammit try, set a new points record against the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Japan's win over Georgia secured Wales' 11th spot in global rankings, ahead of their forthcoming match against South Africa. Despite lapses, including critical yellow cards, coach Steve Tandy praised Wales' sporadic competitiveness and strategic wide plays.

