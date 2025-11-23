Spain Triumphs to Davis Cup Final with Gutsy Display

Spain secured a spot in their first Davis Cup final since 2019 after narrowly defeating Germany 2-1 on Saturday. The critical victory came from Spain's doubles team, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez, who achieved a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Despite playing without star player Carlos Alcaraz due to his last-minute injury, Spain managed to rally behind Pablo Carreno Busta's impressive performance. Carreno Busta delivered a captivating win against Jan-Lennard Struff, which played a pivotal role in tipping the scales in Spain's favor.

Alexander Zverev kept Germany in the competition with a win against Jaume Munar, but it wasn't enough to prevent Spain from advancing to the final, where they face defending champions Italy. Victory in this match could potentially mark Spain's first title since their last win in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)