Spain Surges into Davis Cup Finals after Thriller Against Germany

Spain triumphed over Germany to reach their first Davis Cup final since 2019. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez's doubles victory sealed the win. Despite the absence of world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Spain was inspired by Pablo Carreno Busta’s stellar singles performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:33 IST
Spain Surges into Davis Cup Finals after Thriller Against Germany
Spain has advanced to their first Davis Cup final since 2019 with a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Germany. Their progress was sealed by the doubles team of Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez, who clinched a decisive 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win against German counterparts Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The Spanish duo started strong, sprinting to a 4-0 lead in the opening set. Although Germany fought back to level the match, Granollers and Martinez regrouped, securing an early break to lead 4-1 in the final set, sustaining their momentum to ensure Spain's place in the final against Italy.

Pablo Carreno Busta delivered a gutsy singles performance, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(6). Despite missing Carlos Alcaraz due to injury, Spain's spirit remained unbroken, setting the stage for a thrilling final clash with defending champions Italy.

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

