Spain Surges into Davis Cup Finals after Thriller Against Germany

Spain has advanced to their first Davis Cup final since 2019 with a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Germany. Their progress was sealed by the doubles team of Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez, who clinched a decisive 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win against German counterparts Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The Spanish duo started strong, sprinting to a 4-0 lead in the opening set. Although Germany fought back to level the match, Granollers and Martinez regrouped, securing an early break to lead 4-1 in the final set, sustaining their momentum to ensure Spain's place in the final against Italy.

Pablo Carreno Busta delivered a gutsy singles performance, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(6). Despite missing Carlos Alcaraz due to injury, Spain's spirit remained unbroken, setting the stage for a thrilling final clash with defending champions Italy.

