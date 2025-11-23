Italy Triumphs Over Chile in Historic Rugby Clash

Italy finished their Autumn Series with a commendable 34-19 win over Chile in Genoa, marking the historic first meeting between the two rugby sides.

Early pressure from Italy paid dividends as Ange Capuozzo capitalized on a gap to score, with Giacomo Da Re converting. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo added to Italy's lead with his first international try.

Chile fought back as Salvador Lues and Nicolas Saab scored tries, pulling the match close. However, Italy held firm with further tries from Di Bartolomeo and Monty Ioane, securing their win despite a late try from Chile's Clemente Saavedra.

(With inputs from agencies.)