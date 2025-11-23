Italy Triumphs Over Chile in Historic Rugby Clash
Italy secured a 34-19 victory over Chile in their Autumn Series finale in Genoa, marking their first-ever meeting. Despite a challenging second half, Italy emerged victorious. Ange Capuozzo scored an early try, while Tommaso Di Bartolomeo added two tries. Chile showed fight, narrowing the gap, but couldn't overcome Italy's lead.
Italy finished their Autumn Series with a commendable 34-19 win over Chile in Genoa, marking the historic first meeting between the two rugby sides.
Early pressure from Italy paid dividends as Ange Capuozzo capitalized on a gap to score, with Giacomo Da Re converting. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo added to Italy's lead with his first international try.
Chile fought back as Salvador Lues and Nicolas Saab scored tries, pulling the match close. However, Italy held firm with further tries from Di Bartolomeo and Monty Ioane, securing their win despite a late try from Chile's Clemente Saavedra.
