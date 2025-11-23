Left Menu

High-Speed Celebrity Spotlight: Las Vegas Grand Prix Thrills with Star-Studded Attendance

The Las Vegas Grand Prix attracted notable figures such as FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. They, along with celebrities like Beyonce and Jay-Z, celebrated the spectacle of Formula One racing. Security was heightened due to past incidents, ensuring a safe and thrilling event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:51 IST
High-Speed Celebrity Spotlight: Las Vegas Grand Prix Thrills with Star-Studded Attendance

The Las Vegas Grand Prix turned into a hub of excitement and celebrity presence as prominent figures from various fields attended the event. Among them were FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who mingled with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The event, which drew celebrities like Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, highlighted the allure and competitive spirit of F1 racing. Noem expressed enthusiasm over the secure and spirited gathering, celebrating both drivers and teams.

Security was significantly increased for the Grand Prix, held along the Las Vegas Strip, due to past tragic events. The heightened measures ensured the safety of both participants and spectators, allowing everyone to enjoy the thrilling atmosphere of this high-profile event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

 Global
2
Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tension

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tensio...

 Switzerland
4
Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup

Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025