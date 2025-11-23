Paul Pogba's Emotional Return: From Doping Ban to Monaco Debut

Paul Pogba, the former Manchester United and Juventus star, marked a significant milestone by making his Monaco debut on Saturday. Entering the field in the 85th minute, Pogba played his first match in over two years, despite a 4-1 defeat against Rennes in the French league.

The 32-year-old midfielder, once a crucial player for the French national team, saw his career disrupted by injuries, off-field issues, and a doping ban. Expressing his emotions during the Monaco signing, Pogba is on a determined path to revive his career.

Having overcome a recent ankle injury, Pogba has resumed training with Monaco during the international break and is focused on his new club's ambitions. Pogba's journey back to the field reflects his resilience and commitment to the sport he loves.