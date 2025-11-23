Amar Singh Devanda Sets National Record at Asia Oceania Ultra Championship

Amar Singh Devanda etched his name into the record books with a stellar performance at the Asia Oceania 100km Ultra Championship, held in Bangkok. He achieved a national record time of 6:59:37, leading the Indian squad to a significant victory.

Competing alongside a strong Indian contingent of 11 members, Devanda's achievement highlights his endurance and skill on the international ultrarunning stage. The team, organized by the International Association of Ultrarunners, showcased remarkable sportsmanship and tenacity.

The Athletics Federation of India celebrated this monumental win, emphasizing the squad's dedication and prowess, with team members like Saurav Kumar Ranjan and Geeno Antony contributing to India's international success story in ultrarunning.

(With inputs from agencies.)