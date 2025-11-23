Sports Update: Thrilling Highlights from Basketball to Tennis

The Toronto Raptors secured a place in the NBA Cup knockout rounds after a commanding victory against the Washington Wizards, thanks to 24-point efforts from both Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett. This marks the Raptors' sixth consecutive win, making them the first team to advance in the tournament.

In the NFL, Shedeur Sanders made waves as he geared up for his first professional start, bringing excitement due to his lineage and past draft day drama. Meanwhile, basketball icon Chris Paul announced his plans to retire after the 2025-26 NBA season.

James Harden set a new record for the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 55 points in their triumph over the Hornets. Meanwhile, Gotham FC captured the NWSL Championship, with Rose Lavelle's late goal sealing their victory. The Davis Cup also saw Spain overcoming Germany to advance to the finals against Italy.

