Max Verstappen Shines in Las Vegas Grand Prix Amidst Championship Drama

In a thrilling race under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerged victorious, seizing a crucial win that keeps the Formula One championship race alive.

Lando Norris of McLaren extended his championship lead over teammate Oscar Piastri, who faced a setback with a five-second penalty, ultimately finishing fourth.

Mercedes' George Russell, last year's race champion, completed the podium. With 58 points still up for grabs, Verstappen remains within striking distance of the title, trailing by 42 points.

