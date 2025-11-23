Left Menu

Max Verstappen Shines in Las Vegas Grand Prix Amidst Championship Drama

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, extending McLaren's Lando Norris' lead over teammate Oscar Piastri in the Formula One championship. Despite a penalty, Piastri secured fourth. George Russell finished third, while Verstappen remains in championship contention. Norris leads with 408 points, ahead of Piastri's 378 and Verstappen's 366.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:06 IST
In a thrilling race under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerged victorious, seizing a crucial win that keeps the Formula One championship race alive.

Lando Norris of McLaren extended his championship lead over teammate Oscar Piastri, who faced a setback with a five-second penalty, ultimately finishing fourth.

Mercedes' George Russell, last year's race champion, completed the podium. With 58 points still up for grabs, Verstappen remains within striking distance of the title, trailing by 42 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

