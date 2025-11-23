Max Verstappen Shines in Las Vegas Grand Prix Amidst Championship Drama
Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, extending McLaren's Lando Norris' lead over teammate Oscar Piastri in the Formula One championship. Despite a penalty, Piastri secured fourth. George Russell finished third, while Verstappen remains in championship contention. Norris leads with 408 points, ahead of Piastri's 378 and Verstappen's 366.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:06 IST
In a thrilling race under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerged victorious, seizing a crucial win that keeps the Formula One championship race alive.
Lando Norris of McLaren extended his championship lead over teammate Oscar Piastri, who faced a setback with a five-second penalty, ultimately finishing fourth.
Mercedes' George Russell, last year's race champion, completed the podium. With 58 points still up for grabs, Verstappen remains within striking distance of the title, trailing by 42 points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oscar Piastri Faces Disqualification Drama in Las Vegas Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri's Las Vegas Qualifying Drama: Can He Overcome Norris's Pole Advantage?
Motor racing-CrowdStrike founder Kurtz buys into Mercedes F1 team
Rustomjee Group Partners with Mercedes-Benz India for a Celebration of Heritage and Craftsmanship at the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2025