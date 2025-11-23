Left Menu

Lando Norris Edges Closer to F1 Title Despite Verstappen's Vegas Triumph

Lando Norris extended his Formula One title lead after finishing second in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Max Verstappen clinched the win, while McLaren secured the constructors' title. Norris remains in contention for his first championship with upcoming races in Qatar offering potential to seal his victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:50 IST
Lando Norris secured a stronger grip on the Formula One title despite finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Verstappen's victory marked his 69th career win, but it is Norris who stretched his lead over teammate Oscar Piastri to a substantial 30 points.

With Max Verstappen mathematically still in the running, Norris has garnered 408 points compared to Piastri's 378. The race ended with Norris managing fuel to finish second, while George Russell completed the podium for Mercedes. McLaren celebrated a back-to-back constructors' crown triumph.

The heated competition saw Oscar Piastri drop positions due to contact on the first lap, while Lance Stroll retired after a dramatic clash with Gabriel Borteleto. Piastri's drive to maintain his standings presents a thrilling upcoming showdown as the season heads to Qatar, where Norris could claim his title.

