Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Fiasco: A Season to Forget

Lewis Hamilton expressed disappointment over his challenging first season with Ferrari, labeling it the worst of his career. Despite his efforts, he frequently ended races without podium finishes. Ferrari fell to fourth place in the standings, and Hamilton has not seen victory since March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:23 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Fiasco: A Season to Forget
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, has voiced his discontent regarding his debut season with Ferrari, which he described as his career's most challenging. Starting last in Las Vegas and finishing tenth marked a new low for Hamilton, who joined the team from Mercedes in January.

It was a rare occurrence for a Ferrari to start at the back of the grid purely on performance. Hamilton's single point from Saturday's race provided little solace, as Ferrari's performance has been underwhelming, slipping to fourth in the standings without a win in 2025.

Team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledged Hamilton's frustrations, stating, "The most important thing is not what they say, but what they do with the team to improve." The sentiment echoes Ferrari Chairman John Elkann's earlier advice for drivers to focus more on racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tension

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tensio...

 Switzerland
2
Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup

Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup

 India
3
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

 South Africa
4
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025