Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Fiasco: A Season to Forget

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, has voiced his discontent regarding his debut season with Ferrari, which he described as his career's most challenging. Starting last in Las Vegas and finishing tenth marked a new low for Hamilton, who joined the team from Mercedes in January.

It was a rare occurrence for a Ferrari to start at the back of the grid purely on performance. Hamilton's single point from Saturday's race provided little solace, as Ferrari's performance has been underwhelming, slipping to fourth in the standings without a win in 2025.

Team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledged Hamilton's frustrations, stating, "The most important thing is not what they say, but what they do with the team to improve." The sentiment echoes Ferrari Chairman John Elkann's earlier advice for drivers to focus more on racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)