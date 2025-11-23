Viva Las Vegas: Revving Up Formula One's Grand Gamble

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is generating excitement among Formula One drivers, but concerns over track conditions and its timing on the calendar demand attention. The thrilling night race offers unique overtaking chances, attracting praise from prominent racers like Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

However, veteran driver Fernando Alonso highlighted safety issues due to the slippery and uneven asphalt, urging dialogue with the FIA for improvements. He criticized the race's schedule, pinpointing the challenging logistics of traveling from Europe to Las Vegas and then to Qatar in consecutive weeks.

Williams' Carlos Sainz echoed similar sentiments, suggesting a back-to-back setup with Sao Paulo to ease travel burdens on drivers. Despite the criticism, Red Bull's Laurent Mekies praised the growing fan base and atmosphere in Las Vegas, showcasing Formula One's burgeoning love affair with the city.

