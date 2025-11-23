Stalemate Under the Skies: India Trails South Africa in Tense Test Encounter
India safely reached 9/0 at stumps, trailing South Africa’s 489 in the first innings of the second Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul held the crease as bad light stopped play. Earlier, Senuran Muthusamy made his maiden Test century to set South Africa in a commanding position.
India concluded the second day's play at 9/0, responding to South Africa's formidable tally of 489 in the first innings of the second Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were at the crease when poor lighting conditions prompted an early close to the day.
South Africa's dominance was underscored by impressive performances, particularly from Senuran Muthusamy, who scored his first Test century with 109 runs, and Marco Jansen, who narrowly missed his century by scoring 93 runs. The two contributed significantly to South Africa's strong standing in the match.
Despite sending down over 151 overs, India's bowlers struggled to contain the South African batsmen at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In reply, India's opening duo began cautiously, but with a distant target of 480 runs, they face an arduous task as the match unfolds.

