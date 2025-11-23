Left Menu

Stalemate Under the Skies: India Trails South Africa in Tense Test Encounter

India safely reached 9/0 at stumps, trailing South Africa’s 489 in the first innings of the second Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul held the crease as bad light stopped play. Earlier, Senuran Muthusamy made his maiden Test century to set South Africa in a commanding position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:06 IST
Stalemate Under the Skies: India Trails South Africa in Tense Test Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India concluded the second day's play at 9/0, responding to South Africa's formidable tally of 489 in the first innings of the second Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were at the crease when poor lighting conditions prompted an early close to the day.

South Africa's dominance was underscored by impressive performances, particularly from Senuran Muthusamy, who scored his first Test century with 109 runs, and Marco Jansen, who narrowly missed his century by scoring 93 runs. The two contributed significantly to South Africa's strong standing in the match.

Despite sending down over 151 overs, India's bowlers struggled to contain the South African batsmen at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In reply, India's opening duo began cautiously, but with a distant target of 480 runs, they face an arduous task as the match unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

 South Africa
2
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

 Italy
3
Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

 United Kingdom
4
Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025