Verstappen's Vegas Victory: A Twist in the F1 Drama

Max Verstappen clinched victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, reigniting his title hopes after the disqualification of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for technical violations. This shift leaves Verstappen trailing Norris by only 24 points with two races left. George Russell ascended to second after the disqualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Max Verstappen triumphed at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, bringing him back into the heated Formula One championship fight after the surprise disqualification of McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri. The ruling cited excessive skid plank wear on their cars, posing a significant setback for Norris, who held a 24-point lead.

The decision was met with disappointment from Norris, as reflected in a team statement. He expressed frustration over losing crucial points but vowed to focus on upcoming races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, where 58 points remain in contention. The disqualification has provided Verstappen with renewed hope of clinching his fifth consecutive title.

In the reshuffled standings, George Russell, who made his 150th Grand Prix start, rose to second place, followed by teammate Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen's win marks the 69th of his career and maintains Red Bull's dominance, further intensified by McLaren securing the constructors' crown for a second consecutive year.

