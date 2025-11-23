Verstappen's Vegas Victory: A Twist in the F1 Drama

Max Verstappen triumphed at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, bringing him back into the heated Formula One championship fight after the surprise disqualification of McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri. The ruling cited excessive skid plank wear on their cars, posing a significant setback for Norris, who held a 24-point lead.

The decision was met with disappointment from Norris, as reflected in a team statement. He expressed frustration over losing crucial points but vowed to focus on upcoming races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, where 58 points remain in contention. The disqualification has provided Verstappen with renewed hope of clinching his fifth consecutive title.

In the reshuffled standings, George Russell, who made his 150th Grand Prix start, rose to second place, followed by teammate Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen's win marks the 69th of his career and maintains Red Bull's dominance, further intensified by McLaren securing the constructors' crown for a second consecutive year.