KL Rahul Takes Charge: Leading India Against South Africa

KL Rahul has been appointed as India's captain for the ODI series against South Africa, stepping in for Shubman Gill, who is injured. The series will have matches in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam, starting November 30. Rishabh Pant will serve as vice-captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

KL Rahul was announced as India's captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, stepping in after regular captain Shubman Gill was sidelined with a neck injury sustained in Kolkata during the Test series.

The series opener will take place in Ranchi on November 30, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Raipur and Visakhapatnam. Rahul's deputy, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, will support him during the series.

India's squad features several prominent players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jadeja. The team aims to showcase strong performance in this competitive series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

